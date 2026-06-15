L.A. isn’t walkable? We walked all 25 miles of Atlantic Boulevard in a day and disagree

A group of walkers set out on an annual “big walk,” this time the length of Atlantic Boulevard from Alhambra to the Long Beach shore. Along the way they spotted street food, a mariachi band, a pocket park, a massive park and oil derricks.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.