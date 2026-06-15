L.A. isn’t walkable? We walked all 25 miles of Atlantic Boulevard in a day and disagree

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A group of walkers set out on an annual “big walk,” this time the length of Atlantic Boulevard from Alhambra to the Long Beach shore. Along the way they spotted street food, a mariachi band, a pocket park, a massive park and oil derricks.