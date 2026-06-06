Nithya Raman chops Spencer Pratt’s lead in the battle to make the Nov. 3 mayoral runoff

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Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has steadily eroded former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt’s lead over three days of election updates. Friday’s update shows Mayor Karen Bass with 35% of the vote so far, Pratt with 28% and Raman with 25%. The Times staff writer Grace Toohey digs into the latest.