Nithya Raman chops Spencer Pratt’s lead in the battle to make the Nov. 3 mayoral runoff

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has steadily eroded former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt’s lead over three days of election updates. Friday’s update shows Mayor Karen Bass with 35% of the vote so far, Pratt with 28% and Raman with 25%. The Times staff writer Grace Toohey digs into the latest.
Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.