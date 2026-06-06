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VIDEO | 01:23
Massive caravan kicks off Route 66’s 100th anniversary in Santa Monica
California

Massive caravan kicks off Route 66’s 100th anniversary in Santa Monica

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Brenda Elizondo and Christopher Reynolds
Around 7 a.m. this morning, a strange set of cars and trucks began to gather. Three Model As. A couple of ’60 convertibles. A 1964 Chevrolet Impala station wagon. Also, a big bull on trailer wheels.

This was the starting line for roughly 70 drivers who gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with a 2,448-mile, 20-day caravan to Chicago. Most had come from outside California to share an adventure with fellow “roadies” and boost awareness of the classic scenery and independent businesses along the eight-state route.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

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