Massive caravan kicks off Route 66’s 100th anniversary in Santa Monica

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Around 7 a.m. this morning, a strange set of cars and trucks began to gather. Three Model As. A couple of ’60 convertibles. A 1964 Chevrolet Impala station wagon. Also, a big bull on trailer wheels.



This was the starting line for roughly 70 drivers who gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with a 2,448-mile, 20-day caravan to Chicago. Most had come from outside California to share an adventure with fellow “roadies” and boost awareness of the classic scenery and independent businesses along the eight-state route.