Claims of election fraud in California are nonsense

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“Claims of election fraud are nonsense,” says Times columnist Mark Z. Barabak. Why does it take so long to count the ballots? “A while ago, California lawmakers made a decision to make it as easy as possible for Californians to vote,” he says while explaining the state’s mail-in ballot process.