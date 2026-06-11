Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:52
Where should you be eating this summer? This cozy Echo Park bistro is the answer
Food

Where should you be eating this summer? This cozy Echo Park bistro is the answer

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Mark Potts.
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
Henrietta is a small Echo Park restaurant with big ambitions, serving elevated versions of dishes you’re seeing on menus all over town.

The Henrietta roast chicken (with a Caesar panzanella), tuna crudo (in an electric citrus vinaigrette) and beef tartare (with romesco on toast) have become menu staples everywhere. Here, they’re even more satisfying.

With lunchtime sandwiches like the broccolini panini, ricotta dumplings in the evening and one of the city’s most thoughtful, accessible wine lists, Henrietta is a destination-worthy neighborhood restaurant.
Food
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a restaurant critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement