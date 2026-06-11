Where should you be eating this summer? This cozy Echo Park bistro is the answer

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Henrietta is a small Echo Park restaurant with big ambitions, serving elevated versions of dishes you’re seeing on menus all over town.



The Henrietta roast chicken (with a Caesar panzanella), tuna crudo (in an electric citrus vinaigrette) and beef tartare (with romesco on toast) have become menu staples everywhere. Here, they’re even more satisfying.



With lunchtime sandwiches like the broccolini panini, ricotta dumplings in the evening and one of the city’s most thoughtful, accessible wine lists, Henrietta is a destination-worthy neighborhood restaurant.