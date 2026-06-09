BLK Events LA hosts a block party in Leimert Park
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Last weekend, Juneteenth celebrations kicked off a little early in Black L.A.’s hub. Jocelyn Chambers has spent the last few years cultivating community across Los Angeles via her newsletter and organization BLK Events L.A. Melding culture and commerce, Chambers has become an anchor in the SoCal sprawl connecting Black folks and Black businesses no matter what part of L.A. she’s in. Video journalist Quincy Bowie Jr. spent the day on the block catching up with Chambers, local businesses and attendees.