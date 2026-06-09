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VIDEO | 02:10
BLK Events LA hosts a block party in Leimert Park
California

BLK Events LA hosts a block party in Leimert Park

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
Video Journalist Follow
Last weekend, Juneteenth celebrations kicked off a little early in Black L.A.’s hub. Jocelyn Chambers has spent the last few years cultivating community across Los Angeles via her newsletter and organization BLK Events L.A. Melding culture and commerce, Chambers has become an anchor in the SoCal sprawl connecting Black folks and Black businesses no matter what part of L.A. she’s in. Video journalist Quincy Bowie Jr. spent the day on the block catching up with Chambers, local businesses and attendees.
California
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

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