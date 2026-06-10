Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:23
The Huntington presents ‘This Land Is...’
Entertainment & Arts

The Huntington presents ‘This Land Is...’

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
Video Journalist Follow
Ahead of the 250th birthday of the United States, the Huntington has curated an exhibit examining the history of America as told through the land. A layered and nuanced approach to the story of this diverse nation, six sections ground the experience: Roots, Uprootings, Amendments, Edge Effects, Disturbances and Regenerations. Bridging multicultural histories and archival materials, the exhibit at once poses questions surrounding land and ownership while emphasizing the unique and personal connections that remind viewers of a shared history. “This Land Is...” is a part of a larger multiyear effort. It opens June 14 and runs into 2027.
Entertainment & Arts
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Advertisement