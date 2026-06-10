The Huntington presents ‘This Land Is...’

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Ahead of the 250th birthday of the United States, the Huntington has curated an exhibit examining the history of America as told through the land. A layered and nuanced approach to the story of this diverse nation, six sections ground the experience: Roots, Uprootings, Amendments, Edge Effects, Disturbances and Regenerations. Bridging multicultural histories and archival materials, the exhibit at once poses questions surrounding land and ownership while emphasizing the unique and personal connections that remind viewers of a shared history. “This Land Is...” is a part of a larger multiyear effort. It opens June 14 and runs into 2027.