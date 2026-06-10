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VIDEO | 01:03
LAPD officer hit in ballistic vest, suspect wounded in Boyle Heights
California

LAPD officer hit in ballistic vest, suspect wounded in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Willie Gillespie and Richard Winton
An LAPD officer was hit in the ballistic vest when police and a gunman exchanged fire after a police pursuit in Boyle Heights, police said.
California
Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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