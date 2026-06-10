Wildfire almost destroyed a pristine California island. Inside the fight to save it

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An emergency flare from a stranded sailor ignited Santa Rosa Island, unleashing the largest fire in Channel Islands National Park history and blackening about one-third of the remote sanctuary.





Scientists now race to assess damage to the island’s uniquely fragile ecosystem, including a genetically distinct Torrey pine subspecies not adapted to fire, and other plants, animals and Chumash cultural sites.





Early fieldwork shows much of the blaze burned at low severity, with foxes, shorebirds and native grasses already rebounding, but the island remains closed as officials plan years of restoration.