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Wildfire almost destroyed a pristine California island. Inside the fight to save it
California

Wildfire almost destroyed a pristine California island. Inside the fight to save it

By Grace Toohey
Kayla Bartkowski and Mark E. Potts
An emergency flare from a stranded sailor ignited Santa Rosa Island, unleashing the largest fire in Channel Islands National Park history and blackening about one-third of the remote sanctuary.


Scientists now race to assess damage to the island’s uniquely fragile ecosystem, including a genetically distinct Torrey pine subspecies not adapted to fire, and other plants, animals and Chumash cultural sites.


Early fieldwork shows much of the blaze burned at low severity, with foxes, shorebirds and native grasses already rebounding, but the island remains closed as officials plan years of restoration.
California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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