Jakob Nowell on leading Sublime and carrying his father’s legacy
- Share via
Jakob Nowell is stepping into a role once held by his father, the late Bradley Nowell, as the frontman of Sublime.
In a conversation with Los Angeles Times reporter Nate Jackson, Nowell reflects on leading the iconic ska-punk band and carrying forward his father’s legacy. Band member Bud Gaugh says the reunion has brought a renewed energy, adding, “It’s our band now.”
Watch the full interview at latimes.com.
In a conversation with Los Angeles Times reporter Nate Jackson, Nowell reflects on leading the iconic ska-punk band and carrying forward his father’s legacy. Band member Bud Gaugh says the reunion has brought a renewed energy, adding, “It’s our band now.”
Watch the full interview at latimes.com.