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VIDEO | 01:06
Jakob Nowell on leading Sublime and carrying his father’s legacy
Entertainment & Arts

Jakob Nowell on leading Sublime and carrying his father’s legacy

By Nate Jackson
Brenda Elizondo and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Jakob Nowell is stepping into a role once held by his father, the late Bradley Nowell, as the frontman of Sublime.

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times reporter Nate Jackson, Nowell reflects on leading the iconic ska-punk band and carrying forward his father’s legacy. Band member Bud Gaugh says the reunion has brought a renewed energy, adding, “It’s our band now.”

Watch the full interview at latimes.com.
Entertainment & Arts
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

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