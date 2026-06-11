Jakob Nowell on leading Sublime and carrying his father’s legacy

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Jakob Nowell is stepping into a role once held by his father, the late Bradley Nowell, as the frontman of Sublime.



In a conversation with Los Angeles Times reporter Nate Jackson, Nowell reflects on leading the iconic ska-punk band and carrying forward his father’s legacy. Band member Bud Gaugh says the reunion has brought a renewed energy, adding, “It’s our band now.”



Watch the full interview at latimes.com.