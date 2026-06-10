Temperatures to warm up as the World Cup comes to L.A.

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Temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to warm up this week, just in time for the first game of the U.S. men’s World Cup on Friday at SoFi Stadium.



An upper level trough across the Pacific Northwest, which has been keeping temperatures cooler, is expected to break down, according to the National Weather Service. It should begin warming up Monday, resulting in highs in the 70s and lower 80s in the valleys and the mid- to upper 80s in the desert.