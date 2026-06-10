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Temperatures to warm up as the World Cup comes to L.A.
World Cup 2026

Temperatures to warm up as the World Cup comes to L.A.

Summer Lin staff photo
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Summer Lin and Brenda Elizondo
Temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to warm up this week, just in time for the first game of the U.S. men’s World Cup on Friday at SoFi Stadium.

An upper level trough across the Pacific Northwest, which has been keeping temperatures cooler, is expected to break down, according to the National Weather Service. It should begin warming up Monday, resulting in highs in the 70s and lower 80s in the valleys and the mid- to upper 80s in the desert.
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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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