Where the sidewalk bends

Does walking down a sidewalk ever feel like an extreme sport? Maybe you’ve found yourself carefully navigating broken pavement, tree roots and large cracks.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This can happen when trees aren’t maintained and the roots spread under the pavement, lifting it as high as 16 inches into the air.



According to the city, there’s a backlog of 30,000 sidewalks that need to be fixed. Sometimes these are temporarily patched over with asphalt, but over time the problem worsens.



Columnist Steve Lopez has written about this issue repeatedly in his storied career at the L.A. Times. He’s even crawled under a particularly ruptured sidewalk to prove just how bad the problem is.



@bexcastillo and Steve visited a few sites near the corner of Florence and Crenshaw to speak with some residents and get a better look.



What do you think is the worst ruptured sidewalk in L.A.? Let us know in the comments.