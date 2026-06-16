Andrés Martinez on “The Great Game” and the 2026 World Cup

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As Los Angeles and the country prepare to host the 2026 World Cup, L.A. Times Studios sits down with Andrés Martinez, author of “The Great Game: A Tale of Two Footballs and America’s Quest to Conquer Global Sport” and professor at Arizona State University.



Martinez examines why the U.S. at first rejected soccer and how U.S. women athletes helped export it globally. He also explores how big money is reshaping the sport and converging American and global football — especially relevant with this upcoming World Cup.