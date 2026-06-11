How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece

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It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. The one great silver lining to these fires in Los Angeles is that survivors are transcending the physical ties. No matter how much has been destroyed or how far people have been scattered, relationships between neighbors have become deeper. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A., in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, and so we will head back to one neighborhood -- one street -- that’s a pretty good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.





GUESTS: Altadena residents Whitney Haggins, John Hall, Pat and Kate Gray, Sandra and Donald Estes and Shelley Thai.