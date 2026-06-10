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VIDEO | 01:22
Massive swell brings historic 20-foot waves to Orange County
California

Massive swell brings historic 20-foot waves to Orange County

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo and Allen J. Schaben
Hundreds of spectators lined the sand at The Wedge in Newport Beach on Wednesday as some of the largest surf of the year pounded the Orange County coastline.


Waves reaching 15 to 20 feet drew surfers from across Southern California to take on the powerful swells while crowds packed the beach to watch the action.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

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