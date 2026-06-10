Massive swell brings historic 20-foot waves to Orange County

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Hundreds of spectators lined the sand at The Wedge in Newport Beach on Wednesday as some of the largest surf of the year pounded the Orange County coastline.





Waves reaching 15 to 20 feet drew surfers from across Southern California to take on the powerful swells while crowds packed the beach to watch the action.