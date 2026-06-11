Everything to know about L.A.’s ‘largest pool in America’

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One of the nation’s largest pools, Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lake View Terrace offers a 1.5-acre, sand-lined basin that reopens daily June 13 after a limited spring schedule.





Families find beach vibes without ocean prices: shallow zones for toddlers, volleyball courts, renovated waterslide, plus admission starting at $1 for kids and $4 for adults, cash only.