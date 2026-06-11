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Everything to know about L.A.’s ‘largest pool in America’
Lifestyle

Everything to know about L.A.’s ‘largest pool in America’

By Dante Estrada
One of the nation’s largest pools, Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lake View Terrace offers a 1.5-acre, sand-lined basin that reopens daily June 13 after a limited spring schedule.


Families find beach vibes without ocean prices: shallow zones for toddlers, volleyball courts, renovated waterslide, plus admission starting at $1 for kids and $4 for adults, cash only.
Lifestyle
Dante Estrada

Dante Estrada is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Features team. He is a recent journalism graduate from Cal State Long Beach. While in college, he served as the multimedia managing editor at his campus newspaper, the Long Beach Current. He also worked as the digital executive editor for the campus broadcast publication, Beach TV News. Estrada interned at EdSource and focused on film criticism at the online entertainment magazine MXDWN. He is passionate about telling diverse stories, highlighting local personalities and communities through multimedia formats. In his free time, he loves going to the movies every week and listening to music.

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