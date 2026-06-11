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VIDEO | 01:08
White House prepares for UFC event this Sunday
Politics

White House prepares for UFC event this Sunday

Ana Ceballos
Mark Potts.
By Ana Ceballos and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times reporter Ana Ceballos looks at final preparations for the UFC event happening at the White House, Sunday Nov 14.
Politics
Ana Ceballos

Ana Ceballos is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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