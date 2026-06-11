Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how

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More than a year after two of the most destructive fires in California’s history destroyed over 16,000 structures in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, fire survivors whose properties were damaged can now apply for a prolonged deferment on their property taxes without interest or risk of penalties.





The deferment was made possible by the Every Fire Survivor’s Network — a resource hub for Eaton, Palisades, Malibu and Topanga fire survivors and their allies — along with support from elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2025 executive order giving Los Angeles fire survivors one year of property tax relief.