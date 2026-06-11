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Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how
California

Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Karen Garcia.
By Brenda Elizondo and Karen Garcia
More than a year after two of the most destructive fires in California’s history destroyed over 16,000 structures in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, fire survivors whose properties were damaged can now apply for a prolonged deferment on their property taxes without interest or risk of penalties.


The deferment was made possible by the Every Fire Survivor’s Network — a resource hub for Eaton, Palisades, Malibu and Topanga fire survivors and their allies — along with support from elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2025 executive order giving Los Angeles fire survivors one year of property tax relief.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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