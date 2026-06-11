Palisades and Eaton fire survivors can defer 2025 property tax payments. Here’s how
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More than a year after two of the most destructive fires in California’s history destroyed over 16,000 structures in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, fire survivors whose properties were damaged can now apply for a prolonged deferment on their property taxes without interest or risk of penalties.
The deferment was made possible by the Every Fire Survivor’s Network — a resource hub for Eaton, Palisades, Malibu and Topanga fire survivors and their allies — along with support from elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2025 executive order giving Los Angeles fire survivors one year of property tax relief.
The deferment was made possible by the Every Fire Survivor’s Network — a resource hub for Eaton, Palisades, Malibu and Topanga fire survivors and their allies — along with support from elected officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s initial 2025 executive order giving Los Angeles fire survivors one year of property tax relief.