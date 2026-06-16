Tiki kitsch, rooftop views and amaro cocktails, L.A.’s new bar scene has it all

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L.A. bars offer something for everyone. Want to sip amaro cocktails in a chic Beverly Hills lounge? We’ve got the spot for you. Or maybe you prefer a beachside tiki haunt with frozen Dole Whip and crab rangoons, or what about a sprawling West Hollywood rooftop overlooking the hills? Much like the drinks that flow from these newly established institutions, the options are endless.