Tiki kitsch, rooftop views and amaro cocktails, L.A.’s new bar scene has it all

L.A. bars offer something for everyone. Want to sip amaro cocktails in a chic Beverly Hills lounge? We’ve got the spot for you. Or maybe you prefer a beachside tiki haunt with frozen Dole Whip and crab rangoons, or what about a sprawling West Hollywood rooftop overlooking the hills? Much like the drinks that flow from these newly established institutions, the options are endless.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its news column on openings, events and other happenings. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.