World Cup-related scams: How to avoid fake websites, ticket offers, payment requests

The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. — when the United States takes on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — is coming Friday. Soccer fans are psyched, and scammers aim to profit from that, L.A. sheriff’s officials say.
Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.
Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.