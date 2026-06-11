World Cup-related scams: How to avoid fake websites, ticket offers, payment requests

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The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. — when the United States takes on Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — is coming Friday. Soccer fans are psyched, and scammers aim to profit from that, L.A. sheriff’s officials say.