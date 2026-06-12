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VIDEO | 01:37
Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans at new album pop-up event
Entertainment & Arts

Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans at new album pop-up event

Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
Mark Potts.
By Katie Simons and Mark E. Potts
To celebrate the release of “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Rodrigo collaborated with American Express to recreate the set for her music video, “The Cure.”

The pop-up event, which runs until June 14th, features props from the video, storyboards, curated cocktails, and several photo-ops for fans.

Ahead of the pop-up’s public opening, Rodrigo stopped by to preview songs from the album to a small group of AMEX cardholders and selected fans.
Entertainment & Arts
Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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