Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans at new album pop-up event

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To celebrate the release of “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Rodrigo collaborated with American Express to recreate the set for her music video, “The Cure.”



The pop-up event, which runs until June 14th, features props from the video, storyboards, curated cocktails, and several photo-ops for fans.



Ahead of the pop-up’s public opening, Rodrigo stopped by to preview songs from the album to a small group of AMEX cardholders and selected fans.

