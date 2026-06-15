A sneak peek at this year’s Emmy Writers Roundtable

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TV writers and showrunners Megan Gallagher, Jonathan Glatzer, Andrew Guest, Michael Patrick King, Bruce Miller and Sonja Warfield dive into how AI is transforming Hollywood, the value of mentorship and the challenges of balancing parenthood and their careers on The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal, on Spectrum at 8:00 p.m. PST on June 13 and on the L.A. Times YouTube on June 16.