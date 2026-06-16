‘Be courageous’: Showrunners share their advice to young writers

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TV writers’ careers have drastically transformed in recent years as episode orders have decreased and writers rooms have shrunk. So has the advice veterans give to up-and-comers.



Showrunners Megan Gallagher, Jonathan Glatzer, Andrew Guest, Michael Patrick King, Bruce Miller and Sonja Warfield join The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal, to explain how the upheaval has changed what they say to writers entering the industry today.