What AI’s influence on TV has in common with early reality shows
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AI may be encroaching on creative careers and industries, but Andrew Guest, writer of @MarvelStudios’s “Wonder Man,” isn’t convinced that it’s going to replace writers — at least not yet: “If AI could do our jobs as writers, it would be doing it.”
AI might become “a tacky wing” on the television house like reality TV before it, adds “The Comeback” writer Michael Patrick King.
Guest and King joined Megan Gallagher, Jonathan Glatzer, Bruce Miller and Sonja Warfield on The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.
AI might become “a tacky wing” on the television house like reality TV before it, adds “The Comeback” writer Michael Patrick King.
Guest and King joined Megan Gallagher, Jonathan Glatzer, Bruce Miller and Sonja Warfield on The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.