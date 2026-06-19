Bruce Miller on the most valuable form of mentorship he gives to his writers

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Experienced writers have traditionally taken aspiring showrunners under their wing to show them the dos and don’ts of succeeding in Hollywood. In particular @testamentsonhulu showrunner Bruce Miller relies on one form of hands-on training to teach writers — and make his shows better.



Megan Gallagher, Jonathan Glatzer, Andrew Guest, Michael Patrick King, and Sonja Warfield joined Miller to discuss mentorship, AI in Hollywood and more on The Envelope Emmy Writers Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.