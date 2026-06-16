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These artists are behind LACMA’s art parade
Entertainment & Arts

These artists are behind LACMA’s art parade

By Brenda Elizondo
 and Jane Horowitz
Spacesuits, cavemen and giant balloons will flood Wilshire Boulevard as LACMA shuts down nearly a mile of the street for its first-ever Art Parade on Saturday.

The mile-long procession, featuring 1,400 artists, students and performers, caps a free all-day block party celebrating LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries and the Wilshire/Fairfax Metro debut.

From Constitution-wrapped performance art to mobile barrio altars, mirrored inflatables and Meow Wolf activations, organizers hope to turn Museum Row into L.A.’s communal “living room” — and a future Olympic-era tradition.
Entertainment & Arts
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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