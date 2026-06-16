NY Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux on NIL & His Road to the NFL

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New York Giants linebacker and entrepreneur Kayvon Thibodeaux sits down with L.A. Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow at the New York Stock Exchange to reflect on the first leg of his NIL Tour with JPMorgan Chase.



An L.A. native turned NFL star, Kayvon has been hitting college campuses across the country alongside JPMorgan Chase, meeting with college athletes to break down the world of NIL, share lessons from his own path to the pros, and offer tools to build financial literacy.



From Los Angeles to the Giants’ locker room to boardrooms and college quads — Kayvon isn’t just playing the game, he’s changing how young athletes think about their futures on and off the field.