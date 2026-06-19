I Got My Brother
Two brothers reflect on their candid and often humorous memories of surviving the foster care system and prison, realizing along the way that their path to healing has always been each other.
- Share via
From the director, Victor Gabriel:
Two brothers. Reflecting. Talking. Just being together. That’s what carries this documentary, my first, through everything they experienced and the situations they found themselves in as foster kids in Los Angeles.
As a filmmaker and licensed therapist who has been doing community therapy in Compton, Watts, and South Central, I wanted to invite audiences into Jarrett and Baylon’s healing journey. At the end of the day, it’s about two brothers doing what we all do: joking, laughing, reminiscing.
This Juneteenth coincides with the seventh anniversary of Jarrett’s release from prison. With a little hope, maybe this year it will mean a little more than usual.
From Jarrett Harper, who with his brother Bayon, tells their story in this film:
I am honored to share “I Got My Brother,” a film that revisits the emotional journey my brother and I took through the Los Angeles foster care system. On this Juneteenth, a day symbolizing freedom, I celebrate seven years of liberation from trauma and incarceration. I am grateful to the Los Angeles Times for featuring the film and allowing me to share my mission to empower foster youth and dismantle the foster care-to-prison pipeline.
Reflecting on these years, I cherish the bond with my little brother, who inspires me and embodies the boundless potential within foster youth. It is that very potential that fuels our advocacy; I am incredibly proud of the legislative victories we’ve achieved, with five states implementing policies that support foster youth and child sex trafficking victims. This progress honors our past and showcases our collective efforts for a brighter future.
This film represents not just my transformation, but a call to action. By sharing our stories and amplifying initiatives focused on uplifting foster youth, we can drive comprehensive reforms that provide them with the opportunities they deserve. This work is only possible with partners who share this vision, and I am deeply thankful that the Schultz Family Foundation believes in our mission.
To learn about and support my work lifting up foster youth through resilience, hope, and love, please visit my nonprofit organization, Better Days at better-days.org.
Two brothers. Reflecting. Talking. Just being together. That’s what carries this documentary, my first, through everything they experienced and the situations they found themselves in as foster kids in Los Angeles.
As a filmmaker and licensed therapist who has been doing community therapy in Compton, Watts, and South Central, I wanted to invite audiences into Jarrett and Baylon’s healing journey. At the end of the day, it’s about two brothers doing what we all do: joking, laughing, reminiscing.
This Juneteenth coincides with the seventh anniversary of Jarrett’s release from prison. With a little hope, maybe this year it will mean a little more than usual.
From Jarrett Harper, who with his brother Bayon, tells their story in this film:
I am honored to share “I Got My Brother,” a film that revisits the emotional journey my brother and I took through the Los Angeles foster care system. On this Juneteenth, a day symbolizing freedom, I celebrate seven years of liberation from trauma and incarceration. I am grateful to the Los Angeles Times for featuring the film and allowing me to share my mission to empower foster youth and dismantle the foster care-to-prison pipeline.
Reflecting on these years, I cherish the bond with my little brother, who inspires me and embodies the boundless potential within foster youth. It is that very potential that fuels our advocacy; I am incredibly proud of the legislative victories we’ve achieved, with five states implementing policies that support foster youth and child sex trafficking victims. This progress honors our past and showcases our collective efforts for a brighter future.
This film represents not just my transformation, but a call to action. By sharing our stories and amplifying initiatives focused on uplifting foster youth, we can drive comprehensive reforms that provide them with the opportunities they deserve. This work is only possible with partners who share this vision, and I am deeply thankful that the Schultz Family Foundation believes in our mission.
To learn about and support my work lifting up foster youth through resilience, hope, and love, please visit my nonprofit organization, Better Days at better-days.org.