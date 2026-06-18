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VIDEO | 00:48
Massive warehouse blaze forces shelter-in-place order in Boyle Heights
California

Massive warehouse blaze forces shelter-in-place order in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
By Willie Gillespie
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Shelter-in-place orders were issued in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to combat a massive blaze involving an ammonia gas leak inside a cold storage facility.

Los Angeles Fire Department ground crews, hazardous materials teams and three water-dropping helicopters were deployed to the conflagration at 1400 S. Los Palos St. The fire burned through solar panels on the roof of the facility and sent a thick black plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
California
Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

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