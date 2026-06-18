Massive warehouse blaze forces shelter-in-place order in Boyle Heights

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Shelter-in-place orders were issued in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters worked to combat a massive blaze involving an ammonia gas leak inside a cold storage facility.



Los Angeles Fire Department ground crews, hazardous materials teams and three water-dropping helicopters were deployed to the conflagration at 1400 S. Los Palos St. The fire burned through solar panels on the roof of the facility and sent a thick black plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.