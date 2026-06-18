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L.A. City Council decides against letting voters decide if council should be expanded
California

L.A. City Council decides against letting voters decide if council should be expanded

Did you know Los Angeles only has 15 city councilmembers? It’s a much smaller number compared to other major cities like New York or Chicago, which have 51 and 50, respectively.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Tom Carroll and Rebecca Castillo
The city of L.A. has grown to a population of nearly four million in the 100 years since the charter was written.

And after a string of government scandals in recent years, a charter reform commission was created that proposed adding 10 more city council seats to meet the growing population’s needs.

The current city council voted against adding this proposal to ballots on November 3.

Tom Carroll and Rebecca Castillo stopped by city hall to chat with the head of the charter reform commission and the city controller about this decision.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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