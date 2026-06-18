L.A. City Council decides against letting voters decide if council should be expanded

Did you know Los Angeles only has 15 city councilmembers? It’s a much smaller number compared to other major cities like New York or Chicago, which have 51 and 50, respectively.

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The city of L.A. has grown to a population of nearly four million in the 100 years since the charter was written.



And after a string of government scandals in recent years, a charter reform commission was created that proposed adding 10 more city council seats to meet the growing population’s needs.



The current city council voted against adding this proposal to ballots on November 3.



Tom Carroll and Rebecca Castillo stopped by city hall to chat with the head of the charter reform commission and the city controller about this decision.

