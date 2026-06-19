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Fans and food galore at L.A. World Cup watch parties
Food

Fans and food galore at L.A. World Cup watch parties

By Stephanie Breijo
Danielle Dorsey and Mark E. Potts
Estrano Verano at Skyduster Beer, revived downtown landmark Clifton’s and South L.A.’s Fuegos LA host World Cup screenings.

In the Fashion District, chef Diego Argoti’s Estrano Verano pop-up serves short rib burgers, Thai-inspired fried chicken and weekend live-fire feasts.

Historic Clifton’s roars back with World Cup-themed pizzas, cocktails and giant screens downtown, while Fuegos LA’s patio parties are fueled by choripán, fugazza and Quilmes.
Food
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its news column on openings, events and other happenings. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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