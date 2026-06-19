Fans and food galore at L.A. World Cup watch parties
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Estrano Verano at Skyduster Beer, revived downtown landmark Clifton’s and South L.A.’s Fuegos LA host World Cup screenings.
In the Fashion District, chef Diego Argoti’s Estrano Verano pop-up serves short rib burgers, Thai-inspired fried chicken and weekend live-fire feasts.
Historic Clifton’s roars back with World Cup-themed pizzas, cocktails and giant screens downtown, while Fuegos LA’s patio parties are fueled by choripán, fugazza and Quilmes.
In the Fashion District, chef Diego Argoti’s Estrano Verano pop-up serves short rib burgers, Thai-inspired fried chicken and weekend live-fire feasts.
Historic Clifton’s roars back with World Cup-themed pizzas, cocktails and giant screens downtown, while Fuegos LA’s patio parties are fueled by choripán, fugazza and Quilmes.