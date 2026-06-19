These barbers are outside SoFi Stadium offering free haircuts to soccer fans

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For David Arias, a haircut is about more than appearance — it’s a way to build community.



After recently being incarcerated, Arias opened a barbershop and began offering free haircuts to soccer fans outside SoFi Stadium during the FIFA World Cup. He says the initiative is his way of giving back, not only to Los Angeles but to visitors from around the world gathering for the tournament.



As thousands of fans arrive to celebrate the global event, Arias and his team are using their craft to create connections one haircut at a time, turning a simple service into an act of generosity and a symbol of second chances.