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VIDEO | 00:53
These barbers are outside SoFi Stadium offering free haircuts to soccer fans
Sports

These barbers are outside SoFi Stadium offering free haircuts to soccer fans

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo and Clara Harter
For David Arias, a haircut is about more than appearance — it’s a way to build community.

After recently being incarcerated, Arias opened a barbershop and began offering free haircuts to soccer fans outside SoFi Stadium during the FIFA World Cup. He says the initiative is his way of giving back, not only to Los Angeles but to visitors from around the world gathering for the tournament.

As thousands of fans arrive to celebrate the global event, Arias and his team are using their craft to create connections one haircut at a time, turning a simple service into an act of generosity and a symbol of second chances.
Sports
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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