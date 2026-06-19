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VIDEO | 01:27
The Spanish painter who rose to fame with a Lily Allen portrait is making her U.S. debut in L.A.
Entertainment & Arts

The Spanish painter who rose to fame with a Lily Allen portrait is making her U.S. debut in L.A.

By Brenda Elizondo
 and Jane Horowitz
Spanish painter Nieves González arrives in Los Angeles for her first U.S. solo exhibition having already experienced a taste of fame.

The 29-year-old caught the attention of the art and fashion worlds last year after being discovered on Instagram and commissioned to paint the cover of Lily Allen’s album “West End Girl.” Depicting the singer as a Baroque aristocrat clad in contemporary designer fashion, the portrait helped propel González onto an international stage.
Entertainment & Arts
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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