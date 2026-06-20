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LAPD releases graphic video of officer shooting dog after Knicks victory
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VIDEO | 01:12
LAPD body cam shows officer shooting dead family dog in Knicks jersey
California

LAPD body cam shows officer shooting dead family dog in Knicks jersey

Los Angeles police have released body cam footage of an officer killing a woman’s pet dog after the department claimed it exited an apartment and “charged” at them.
California
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