Are we being too nonchalant?

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Have you ever experienced the urge to be nonchalant in your search for romantic — or even platonic — relationships? Like refraining from sending that double text or pretending to be totally chill about your situationship updating their Hinge profile? Maybe you’ve even been on the other end of it.



@bexcastillo spoke to a therapist to learn more about being vulnerable in the pursuit of meaningful connection.