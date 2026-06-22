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VIDEO | 01:37
Are we being too nonchalant?
California

Are we being too nonchalant?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Have you ever experienced the urge to be nonchalant in your search for romantic — or even platonic — relationships? Like refraining from sending that double text or pretending to be totally chill about your situationship updating their Hinge profile? Maybe you’ve even been on the other end of it.

@bexcastillo spoke to a therapist to learn more about being vulnerable in the pursuit of meaningful connection.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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