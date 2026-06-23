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VIDEO | 01:31
U.S.-Iran ceasefire doesn’t feel like one in this war-weary Lebanese town
World & Nation

U.S.-Iran ceasefire doesn’t feel like one in this war-weary Lebanese town

By Nabih Bulos
 and Mark E. Potts
Lebanese Shiites returned to the heavily bombed city of Nabatieh to observe the holy ritual of Ashura, drawing powerful parallels between their suffering and the 7th century tragedy of Karbala.

The Battle of Karbala — where a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad died defying tyranny — feels painfully present for residents of Nabatieh as Israel continues to occupy southern Lebanon.
World & Nation
Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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