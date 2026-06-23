U.S.-Iran ceasefire doesn’t feel like one in this war-weary Lebanese town
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Lebanese Shiites returned to the heavily bombed city of Nabatieh to observe the holy ritual of Ashura, drawing powerful parallels between their suffering and the 7th century tragedy of Karbala.
The Battle of Karbala — where a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad died defying tyranny — feels painfully present for residents of Nabatieh as Israel continues to occupy southern Lebanon.
The Battle of Karbala — where a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad died defying tyranny — feels painfully present for residents of Nabatieh as Israel continues to occupy southern Lebanon.