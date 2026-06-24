A close-up look at the damage caused by the Boyle Heights fire

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LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano goes to the Boyle Heights residential neighborhood directly across the street from the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire, which has now burned since Wednesday. Businesses are closed, residents are staying indoors – and this is going to be a matter that won’t be cleaned up in a matter of days but rather months, he reports.