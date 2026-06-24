Planning a trip? Start with these international food guides from L.A. Times Food writers

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Explore global dining guides for our Food writers’ favorite cities around the world, including Mexico City, Lima, London, Paris, Melbourne, Tokyo and Hong Kong. From little-known neighborhood spots to top-rated restaurants, these are recommendations you don’t want to miss that rarely make it out of the group chat.