Planning a trip? Start with these international food guides from L.A. Times Food writers

Explore global dining guides for our Food writers’ favorite cities around the world, including Mexico City, Lima, London, Paris, Melbourne, Tokyo and Hong Kong. From little-known neighborhood spots to top-rated restaurants, these are recommendations you don’t want to miss that rarely make it out of the group chat.
Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.
Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a finalist for a James Beard Media Award in 2024 for his series on dining and travel in Mexico City.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.