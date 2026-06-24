One of Mexico’s smallest, least visited states is a culinary gem

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Tired of the over-tourism in Mexico’s hot spots like Oaxaca, Tulum or Mexico City? Tiny, little-known Colima state is a refreshingly contained culture and an antidote to the crowds of foreigners that are now familiar in other destinations. Food editor Daniel Hernandez recently traveled there, to sample its unique foods and curious historical connection to the Philippines.