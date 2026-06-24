You can see the entire Endeavour space shuttle this November
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The California Science Center will open the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on Nov. 13, unveiling Endeavour’s permanent home and completing a $450-million, 200,000-square-foot expansion project.
Endeavour will stand in a dramatic 20-story “ready-to-launch” position within a complete shuttle stack — the world’s only display with orbiter, solid rocket boosters and a rare surviving external tank.
Immersive exhibits — from a J.J. Abrams-produced launch film and fog-filled reveal to glass-floor views and a reentry slide — aim to ignite Angelenos’ curiosity about spaceflight.
Endeavour will stand in a dramatic 20-story “ready-to-launch” position within a complete shuttle stack — the world’s only display with orbiter, solid rocket boosters and a rare surviving external tank.
Immersive exhibits — from a J.J. Abrams-produced launch film and fog-filled reveal to glass-floor views and a reentry slide — aim to ignite Angelenos’ curiosity about spaceflight.