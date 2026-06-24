You can see the entire Endeavour space shuttle this November

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The California Science Center will open the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on Nov. 13, unveiling Endeavour’s permanent home and completing a $450-million, 200,000-square-foot expansion project.



Endeavour will stand in a dramatic 20-story “ready-to-launch” position within a complete shuttle stack — the world’s only display with orbiter, solid rocket boosters and a rare surviving external tank.



Immersive exhibits — from a J.J. Abrams-produced launch film and fog-filled reveal to glass-floor views and a reentry slide — aim to ignite Angelenos’ curiosity about spaceflight.