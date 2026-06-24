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You can see the entire Endeavour space shuttle this November
California

You can see the entire Endeavour space shuttle this November

Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
Mark Potts.
By Katie Simons and Mark E. Potts
The California Science Center will open the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on Nov. 13, unveiling Endeavour’s permanent home and completing a $450-million, 200,000-square-foot expansion project.

Endeavour will stand in a dramatic 20-story “ready-to-launch” position within a complete shuttle stack — the world’s only display with orbiter, solid rocket boosters and a rare surviving external tank.

Immersive exhibits — from a J.J. Abrams-produced launch film and fog-filled reveal to glass-floor views and a reentry slide — aim to ignite Angelenos’ curiosity about spaceflight.
California
Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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