How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

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Long after the smoke cleared and the news crews left, many fire survivors are still carrying grief, anxiety, and the emotional weight of losing a community, a routine, and a sense of place.



In this episode of Rebuilding LA, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.



Eighteen months after the disaster, this episode explores how storytelling can help survivors process trauma, reconnect with one another, and begin to reclaim what was lost.



GUESTS: Kathy Katims, founder of Saved By A Story, and members of the wildfire survivors writing group, including Karen Lee Hopkins, Millie Hopkins, Manson Jones, and other survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires