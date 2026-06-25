Introducing Cody Reiss, our new cooking editor!

Techniques, tips and recipes for the home cook.

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Join Cody Reiss, the new cooking editor at L.A. Times, as he explores the fundamentals of cooking. Trained at Chez Panisse, Cody’s videos aim to help you become a more intuitive cook. He’ll also be writing a weekly newsletter, so make sure to subscribe and follow along.