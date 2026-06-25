Introducing Cody Reiss, our new cooking editor!

Join Cody Reiss, the new cooking editor at L.A. Times, as he explores the fundamentals of cooking. Trained at Chez Panisse, Cody’s videos aim to help you become a more intuitive cook. He’ll also be writing a weekly newsletter, so make sure to subscribe and follow along.
Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.