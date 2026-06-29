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VIDEO | 01:01
At ‘mindful archery,’ L.A. women take aim at their lives
Lifestyle

At ‘mindful archery,’ L.A. women take aim at their lives

Deborah Vankin.
Mark Potts.
By Deborah Vankin and Mark E. Potts
“Mindful archery” blends meditation, breathwork, nature immersion and arrows to help participants release stress and invite change.

Guided by spiritual counselor-archer Angie Fadel, workshops reframe a traditionally male-dominated sport as a space to heal, build strength, quiet anxiety and learn to trust the body.
Lifestyle
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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