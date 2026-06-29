At ‘mindful archery,’ L.A. women take aim at their lives

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“Mindful archery” blends meditation, breathwork, nature immersion and arrows to help participants release stress and invite change.



Guided by spiritual counselor-archer Angie Fadel, workshops reframe a traditionally male-dominated sport as a space to heal, build strength, quiet anxiety and learn to trust the body.