Sign up for a free pass to CA State Historic sites

California is giving away a $50 park pass for free, but only through July 6.

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The Historian Passport grants access to more than 30 historic parks through the end of 2026, including Will Rogers State Historic Park, Los Encinos State Historic Park, and the Antelope Valley Indian Museum. It covers up to four people and is available now at reservecalifornia.com.