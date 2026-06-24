Sign up for a free pass to CA State Historic sites

The Historian Passport grants access to more than 30 historic parks through the end of 2026, including Will Rogers State Historic Park, Los Encinos State Historic Park, and the Antelope Valley Indian Museum. It covers up to four people and is available now at reservecalifornia.com.
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.
Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.