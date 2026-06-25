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VIDEO | 01:54
Backstage with Swedish DJ Alesso after performing with OneRepublic
Entertainment & Arts

Backstage with Swedish DJ Alesso after performing with OneRepublic

Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
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In 2010, Alesso was 19 years old, and his first record had just made him a breakout star. In the following years, the Swedish DJ produced dance hits that soared to the top of international charts, from “Heroes (we could be)” with Tove Lo and “If I Lose Myself (remix)” with OneRepublic. Twelve years after his first collaboration with the group, Alesso reunited with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder at a Venice Beach pop-up show with L.A. Times’ Katerina Portela to reflect on over a decade of DJing and what it’s like to finally make music for himself.
Entertainment & Arts
Katerina Portela

Katerina Portela is an intern for the Los Angeles Times. She previously wrote about L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine and worked with the breaking news team. Portela recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies.

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