Backstage with Swedish DJ Alesso after performing with OneRepublic

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In 2010, Alesso was 19 years old, and his first record had just made him a breakout star. In the following years, the Swedish DJ produced dance hits that soared to the top of international charts, from “Heroes (we could be)” with Tove Lo and “If I Lose Myself (remix)” with OneRepublic. Twelve years after his first collaboration with the group, Alesso reunited with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder at a Venice Beach pop-up show with L.A. Times’ Katerina Portela to reflect on over a decade of DJing and what it’s like to finally make music for himself.