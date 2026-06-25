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VIDEO | 02:19
Big Bear’s celebrity eagles are at the center of a $10 million conservation effort
California

Big Bear’s celebrity eagles are at the center of a $10 million conservation effort

Lila Seidman.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Lila Seidman and Brenda Elizondo
Earlier this month, about 100 people came together at Big Bear’s Veterans Park for Steers’ memorial, as the nearby lake glittered and swallows weaved through blue skies. Recordings of the event have more than 53,000 views. More than a dozen speakers reflected on the multifaceted Steers, a biologist who was 73 when she succumbed to cancer in February: She took race car driving lessons, worked for NASA and, most notably, turned a pair of unassuming eagles into an international phenomenon.

Steers’ fierce defense of the local environment began long before its bald eagles became a digital sensation. She was a founding member of a nonprofit formed in 2001 to fight a housing development called Moon Camp. That nonprofit would become Friends of Big Bear Valley, which, all these years later, is fundraising to stop the same project.
California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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