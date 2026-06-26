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VIDEO | 01:19
‘Staging California in Early Hollywood’ at UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art
Entertainment & Arts

‘Staging California in Early Hollywood’ at UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Julius Miller
By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Julius Miller
On June 26, an exhibition exploring the often uncredited artists who brought sets, backdrops and films to life opens. Diving into the work of prolific artists like George Gibson, known for his vision on the iconic “The Wizard of Oz,” the exhibition explores the artistic tensions and implications of working in Hollywood’s image-making machines. It asks audiences to consider what makes something art and details a long SoCal-centered history of others who grappled with the same question.
Entertainment & Arts
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Julius Miller

Julius Miller is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he worked as an associate editor and staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine. When he’s not aiding the newsroom, he’s spinning vinyl records or hanging out with his cat, Saoirse.

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