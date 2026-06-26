‘Staging California in Early Hollywood’ at UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art

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On June 26, an exhibition exploring the often uncredited artists who brought sets, backdrops and films to life opens. Diving into the work of prolific artists like George Gibson, known for his vision on the iconic “The Wizard of Oz,” the exhibition explores the artistic tensions and implications of working in Hollywood’s image-making machines. It asks audiences to consider what makes something art and details a long SoCal-centered history of others who grappled with the same question.