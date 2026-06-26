‘Staging California in Early Hollywood’ at UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art

On June 26, an exhibition exploring the often uncredited artists who brought sets, backdrops and films to life opens. Diving into the work of prolific artists like George Gibson, known for his vision on the iconic “The Wizard of Oz,” the exhibition explores the artistic tensions and implications of working in Hollywood’s image-making machines. It asks audiences to consider what makes something art and details a long SoCal-centered history of others who grappled with the same question.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Julius Miller is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he worked as an associate editor and staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine. When he’s not aiding the newsroom, he’s spinning vinyl records or hanging out with his cat, Saoirse.