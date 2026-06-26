Moving Enterprise AI at Scale: Paul Heathcote Explains Why STELIA Beats the Pilot Hype

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Paul Heathcote, VP of Applied AI at STELIA, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss what it really takes to move enterprise AI from pilots to production at scale.



Drawing on a background in business transformation and consulting, Paul explains why the biggest shift this year is from experiments to real-world applications—and why that’s surfacing hard questions about governance, architecture, and capability. He makes the case that structured workflows with known inputs and outputs beat the hype around fully autonomous agents, why human judgment matters more as content scales, and how brands can turn proprietary data into lasting competitive advantage.



A key takeaway: the barriers to doing something with AI are low, but the barriers to doing it properly at enterprise scale are high. The organizations that win will put the architectural foundations in place, treat their data as a flywheel rather than a barrier, and start now—even if conditions aren’t perfect.