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VIDEO | 01:26
After performing all over the world, this 99-year-old still teaches ballet
Entertainment & Arts

After performing all over the world, this 99-year-old still teaches ballet

Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
By Willie Gillespie and Katie Simons
At 99, Sierra Madre’s Helga Monson de Kansky still teaches ballet in Pasadena, her enduring passion outlasting a postwar career on some of Europe’s grandest stages.

Raised in Depression-era Kansas, trained in New York and celebrated abroad, she ultimately traded life as a touring ballerina for motherhood and a quieter artistic legacy.

From a house filled with her late husband’s art to a studio packed with students-turned-friends, Monson de Kansky’s community keeps her dancing, at least “as long as I can walk.”
Entertainment & Arts
Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

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