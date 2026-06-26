California law rewrites ‘best by’ and ‘use by’ rules to reduce waste

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To remove the ambiguity and resulting food waste, Assembly Bill 660 was signed into law and goes into effect July 1. The new California law will narrow the laundry list of food date labels on products to two — “BEST if Used by” and “USE by.”



According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, or CalRecyle, Californians toss out 2.5 billion meals’ worth of unspoiled food each year, contributing to organic waste that accounts for 48% of what residents send to landfills.