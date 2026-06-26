Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:45
California law rewrites ‘best by’ and ‘use by’ rules to reduce waste
California

California law rewrites ‘best by’ and ‘use by’ rules to reduce waste

Karen Garcia.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Karen Garcia and Brenda Elizondo
To remove the ambiguity and resulting food waste, Assembly Bill 660 was signed into law and goes into effect July 1. The new California law will narrow the laundry list of food date labels on products to two — “BEST if Used by” and “USE by.”

According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, or CalRecyle, Californians toss out 2.5 billion meals’ worth of unspoiled food each year, contributing to organic waste that accounts for 48% of what residents send to landfills.
California
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement